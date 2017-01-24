Atkinson Fellowship in Public Policy deadline is approaching

Since 1988, we’ve been awarding the Atkinson Fellowship in Public Policy to a leading Canadian journalist. Fellows are supported for a period of one year – from September 1 to August 31 – to investigate a current policy issue and write a series of articles for publication in the Toronto Star.

During this period, the Fellow works exclusively on his or her project and receives a stipend of $75,000 and up to $25,000 for research expenses.

The Atkinson Foundation, the Honderich Family, and Toronto Star are joint sponsors of this award.

Deadline to apply is: February 6, 2017.

If you have any questions regarding the application process, please contact Jenn Miller.