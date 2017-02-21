Register now for this year’s CAJ conference

This year's Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) annual conference will be held in Ottawa on April 28-29, 2017.

For those two days, delegates will be immersed in workshops and panels featuring fellow working journalists — including international counterparts. It's a chance to build skills and network with journalists from newsrooms big and small. Our conversations also confront our industry's challenges, and offer insight into how journalists can thrive during challenging times.

To register for the conference, or to view an overview of the programming, please click here.