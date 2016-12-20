Apply now for the Atkinson Fellowship in Public Policy

Canadian journalists are encouraged to apply for the 2017-2018 Atkinson Fellowship in Public Policy. A collaborative project of the Atkinson Foundation, the Honderich Family and the Toronto Star, the Fellowship provides financial support for a Canadian journalist to investigate a public policy issue, with a goal toward promoting social and economic justice.

The winner will be supported for a one-year period – from September 1 to August 31 – to investigate a current policy issue and write a series of articles for publication in the Toronto Star. During this period, the Fellow works exclusively on his or her project and receives a stipend of $75,000 and up to $25,000 for research expenses.

Applications for the 2017-2018 Atkinson Fellowship in Public Policy are being accepted until the entry deadline on February 6, 2017.

Visit http://atkinsonfoundation.ca/grants/atkinson-awards/ for complete entry details.