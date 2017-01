Scotiabank, Canadian Journalists for Free Expression (CJFE), and Massey College at the University of Toronto are now accepting applications for the Scotiabank/CJFE Journalism Fellowship for the 2017-18 academic year. Now in its sixth year, the program provides an eight-month fellowship to a mid-career journalist from a Latin American country.

The deadline for applications to the 2017-18 Fellowship is February 20, 2017.

Click here for more details about the Scotiabank/CJFE Journalism Fellowship.