Access Copyright now accepting research grant applications

Canadian writers, visual artists and publishers are invited to apply for the Marian Hebb Research Grant, administered by the Access Copyright Foundation.

The Foundation awards Research Grants on an annual basis in an effort to support research projects that would be of interest to Canada’s writing, artistic and publishing sectors, and with the aim of producing a publishable work, staging an event or completing a study or report. The grant is named in honour of creative-community advocate and copyright lawyer Marian Hebb

All applications must be submitted by February 1, 2017, in order to be eligible for consideration. More information on the Marian Hebb Research Grant can be found on the Access Copyright Foundation website.