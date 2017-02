According to the 2016 Edelman Trust Barometer, traditional media (66 per cent) tops the list of leading trusted sources for news and information in Canada.

That is followed by search engines (58 per cent) and online-only media (50 per cent). Trust in Canadian traditional media is more than double trust in social media (31 per cent).

Canadians are considerably more trusting of traditional media (66 per cent) than their counterparts globally (58 per cent).