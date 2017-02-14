Traditional media essential to optimized campaigns

A 2016 study by the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) advocates placing the bulk of advertising dollars in traditional media to optimize ROI.

ARF examined 5,000 campaigns and found that an optimized campaign spends 78 per cent on traditional advertising and only 22 per cent on digital.

For Millennials, the 18-34 year olds who rely heavily on their smartphones, the optimal mix is not much different at 71 per cent traditional media and 29 per cent new media.

Source: http://www.medialifemagazine.com/finding-an-optimal-mix-between-new-and-old-media/