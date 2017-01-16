The deadline for our 2017 flagship awards are fast approaching

Have you or your organization published a compelling community news feature, photograph, or multimedia project in 2016? How about a creative or innovative way of using a newspaper in marketing?

We know you have. We hope you will make sure these powerful and persuasive materials get the public recognition they deserve. The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards and the Great Idea Awards are the perfect way to spotlight your achievements.

But you'd better hurry. Time is ticking and the deadline to apply is now less than two weeks away! Entry deadline is Tuesday, January 31. To learn more about how to enter your masterpieces, please check out our submission guidelines here and here.