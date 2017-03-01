What Facebook and Google don’t get about Canada’s digital-tax proposal

Bob Cox, chair of our organization and publisher of the Winnipeg Free Press, has published an article in the Globe and Mail about the starkly uneven playing field faced by traditional Canadian news media outlets, vis-à-vis major foreign players, such as Google and Facebook, with regards to paying their fair share of taxes.

"The current tax system is so ludicrous that it actually provides better tax treatment to foreign companies than to Canadian news media."

The digital-tax proposal is one of a number in the Public Policy Forum report aimed at creating more fairness in the way media are taxed in Canada.

You can read his entire piece here.