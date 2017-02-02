101 – General Excellence

Based on the total newspaper and recognizes outstanding overall excellence in the community press.

An entry shall consist of one copy of each of two issues—one from the month of April 2016, and one from the month of November 2016.

Awards will be given for Best All-Round Newspaper, Best Front Page and Best Editorial Page. Blue Ribbon awards will be awarded to any newspapers deemed deserving of honourable mention by the judging panel. Judges will provide comments about the winning newspapers, as well as a brief critique of each entry.

Entrants may only submit one entry into this category. Hardcopies and PDF tear sheets of your entry are required for this category.

• Hardcopies – One copy of each of the two issues mentioned above.

• PDF tear sheet(s) – PDF tear sheets of one front page and one editorial page from either of the issues mentioned above. Digital files will ONLY be used in the Winners Book.

Judging will be based on:

Front Page (10 points)

Editorial Page (10 points)

Advertising and Layout Ad Design and Copy Editing (15 points) Layout and Effective Use of Colour (5 points)

Editorial Range of Coverage and Editorial Design (35 points) Quality of Writing (15 points) Photography (15 points)

Typography Typography and Design (10 points) Print Quality (5 points)

Total Points: 120

Class 1011 - Circulation up to 1249

Class 1012 - Circulation 1250 to 1999

Class 1013 - Circulation 2000 to 2999

Class 1014 - Circulation 3000 to 3999

Class 1015 - Circulation 4000 to 6499

Class 1016 - Circulation 6500 to 12499

Class 1017 - Circulation 12500 to 24999

Class 1018 - Circulation 25000 and over